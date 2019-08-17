Man and woman killed in crash near Barrow upon Humber
- 17 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been killed and another seriously hurt in a crash in North Lincolnshire.
All three were travelling in a car when it collided with a lorry near Barrow upon Humber at midday on Friday.
Police said a man and woman who died were passengers, while the car's driver was also injured in the crash on the B1206, at the junction with Thornton Street and Wold Road.
The driver of the lorry was not hurt in the collision, according to the force.