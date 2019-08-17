Image copyright Google Image caption The air ambulance was called to the scene of the crash

Two people have been killed and another seriously hurt in a crash in North Lincolnshire.

All three were travelling in a car when it collided with a lorry near Barrow upon Humber at midday on Friday.

Police said a man and woman who died were passengers, while the car's driver was also injured in the crash on the B1206, at the junction with Thornton Street and Wold Road.

The driver of the lorry was not hurt in the collision, according to the force.