A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his partner.

Edward Scott, 62, is accused of killing Carole Forth, 56, at their home in Woodhall Street, Hull on 23 December last year.

Mr Scott did not enter a plea when he appeared before Hull Magistrates' Court. He was remanded in custody and will appear before Hull Crown Court on Wednesday.

Humberside Police said its officers were supporting Ms Forth's family.

