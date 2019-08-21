Image caption The skate park is run by Market Weighton Town Council

An East Yorkshire skateboard park is to close after residents living nearby complained it was too noisy.

The park at the Memorial Playing Fields in Market Weighton was given a council-funded £80,000 upgrade two years ago.

But East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC) said it had to be removed next month following "complaints about the noise coming from the skate ramp".

Campaigners said the park was used every day and a petition to save it has received more than 2,000 signatures.

Paddy, a young skateboarder, said: "It's kind of upsetting. I don't see why it should be taken down."

Image caption Skate park user Paddy said the ramps were the highlight of the playing field

He said the park was a "good place" for those to develop and practise their skateboarding skills at competition level.

"The people who come here will have to travel to places around Pocklington and Beverley.

"This [skate park] is the highlight and without it, [the playing field] probably wouldn't be used."

Market Weighton mayor Peter Hemmerman said he was fighting to keep the skate park, which has to be taken down by 6 September.

"We think it's unreasonable to expect a skate park to not make any noise," he said.

The park has been partly dismantled after an abatement notice was served on the town council by ERYC in July.

"The council has received a number of complaints about the noise coming from the skate ramp... which resulted in an abatement notice being served on Market Weighton Town Council," ERYC said.

A spokesperson for ERYC added the town council had not appealed against the abatement notice.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.