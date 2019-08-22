Image copyright North East Lincolnshire Council Image caption The 72ft (22m) high sculpture is by artist Wolfgang Weileder

A holiday resort hopes to regenerate its seafront with an open air art gallery and a sculpture of a palm tree taller than the Angel of the North.

Plans for the North Promenade in Cleethorpes will see the shutters of shops painted by artists, illuminations and custom street furniture installed.

The centrepiece would be the 72ft (22m) high White Palm steel sculpture by artist Wolfgang Weileder.

If approved, the £600,000 scheme is set to be completed by next spring.

Conservative councillor John Fenty said he hoped the revamp would encourage more visitors to the promenade.

"Public art can be marmite - love it or hate it, it's a talking point," he said.

"If The White Palm lures you down the North Prom don't forget to buy a stick of rock, or an ice cream, then it's job done!"

Image copyright North East Lincolnshire Council Image caption Sixteen artists will paint shop shutter along the North Promenade

Sixteen artists will be commissioned to paint shutters on shop fronts.

North East Lincolnshire Council claimed the stretch of shops would be "the longest outdoor contemporary visual gallery in the UK".

The project is part of a larger £7m regeneration scheme of the resort funded by the government and lottery money.

Other parts of the plan includes improving roads and public spaces.

