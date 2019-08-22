Image copyright Frank Tett Image caption Stephen the hedgehog was left blind after being sprayed with chemicals

The owners of a blind hedgehog - who feared they would never see their prickly pal again - have hailed his return as a "miracle".

Frank and Veronica Tett made a desperate plea to trace Stephen after a van with him inside was stolen.

The couple, who run a hedgehog hospital, had said their hopes of finding Stephen alive were fading.

But on Wednesday night they announced: "A miracle has happened. Stephen has been found fit and well."

They said the animal was now back home and was getting settled after five days away.

The couple had posted several updates on the Andrew's Hedgehog Hospital Facebook page asking people to look out for a light grey-coloured cat carrier.

It was inside the van taken from Albion Place, Leeds, on Saturday morning.

Mr and Mrs Tett hand-rear and care for hundreds of hedgehogs at their home near Scunthorpe.

Stephen has been in their care since he was brought to them in June.

