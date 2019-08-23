Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was on holiday with his family at La Croix du Vieux Pont in the Berny Riviere area, near Paris

A 12-year-old boy from Hull has died at a campsite in France.

The boy was on a family holiday at La Croix du Vieux Pont in the Berny Riviere area, about 50 miles (80 km) north-east of Paris.

A spokeswoman for tour operator Eurocamp said the boy died on Thursday afternoon.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed it was "supporting the family of a British child who has died in France".

In a statement, Eurocamp said it was "profoundly saddened to learn of the tragic incident that occurred onsite at La Croix du Vieux Pont yesterday".

"Our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.

"We are actively cooperating with the campsite operator, the tour operator with whom the family are travelling, and with local authorities to determine the precise circumstances that led to the accident."

