Image caption Nathan Worrell is on trial at Grimsby Crown Court

A man accused of race hate offences surrounded himself with Nazi material from the moment he woke up to the moment he went to bed, a court heard.

Nathan Worrell, 46, of Scott Close, Grimsby, is charged with 11 race hate offences concerning the possession and publication of far-right material.

Grimsby Crown Court heard it related to stickers posted on lamp posts and street furniture in Grimsby and Hull between October 2017 and January 2018.

He denies the charges against him.

The court heard how officers from the North East Counter Terrorism Unit searched Mr Worrell's property in November 2017 and found items including pin badges, fridge magnets and a flag bearing a swastika on a bedside table.

Other stickers on his wardrobe were found to include a picture of Adolf Hitler with the words "next time no more Mr Nice Guy" and another which said "The Ku Klux Klan wants you".

Simon Davis, prosecuting, told the court how clothes, including boxer shorts, were found emblazoned with Nazi symbolism.

"Neo Naziism is plainly a lifestyle choice," he said.

"His mind is plainly set in that direction, from the time he gets up in the morning to the time he goes to bed, he's surrounded by images of Hitler, the SS, the Third Reich and all the trappings of Neo-Nazism," Mr Davis told the court.

The stickers posted in public places are alleged to bear Nazi insignia with captions including "White Pride: Combat 18 in the area" and "Diversity is white genocide".

Others said "Refugees not Welcome" and "Multiculturalism is genocide".

Mr Worrell denies five counts of publishing or distributing written material with intent to stir up racial hatred and six counts of possession of racially inflammatory material.

The trial continues.

