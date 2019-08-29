Image copyright Squire family Image caption Libby Squire disappeared after leaving a Hull nightclub in February

The body of Hull University student Libby Squire is to be released to her family, police have said.

The 21-year-old disappeared after a night out on 1 February and her body was found in the Humber Estuary seven weeks later.

Detectives said her parents had been informed and arrangements were being made for her to be returned to them.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.

Humberside Police said its investigation was ongoing and a file was being prepared for the Crown Prosecution Service.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Libby Squire's mother Lisa had appealed for information about her missing daughter

Det Sup Martin Smalley, of Humberside Police, said: "Understandably, this will be an incredibly emotional time as Libby was found just over five months ago, however for investigative reasons we were unable to return Libby back to [her family] until now.

"I want to express my gratitude and thanks for their patience and understanding, as losing a loved one is always a heart-breaking experience, but the circumstances surrounding Libby's tragic death make it even more devastating."

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption A Libby Squire memorial fund has been set up

Ms Squire was last seen just after midnight on 1 February near her home on Wellesley Avenue, Hull.

An extensive search involved hundreds of police officers, specialists, dog handlers and the public.

The body of the philosophy student, from High Wycombe, was recovered from the water on 20 March.

