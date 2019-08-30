Image copyright MEN Media Image caption Jake Taylor was swimming with his brother at a campsite in northern France when he drowned

An 11-year-old boy from Hull who drowned at a campsite in France was "a ray of sunshine", his school said.

Jake Taylor was on a family holiday at La Croix du Vieux Pont in the Berny Riviere area when he died on 22 August.

He was swimming with his brother when he disappeared from view under the water and drowned, French police said.

Eastfield Primary School, where Jake was a pupil, said it was "completely devastated" and paid tribute to "a lovely, kind, happy little boy".

The youngster's death is being investigated by French authorities, but Humberside Police said it was "conducting investigations on behalf of HM Coroner".

Family liaison officers from Humberside are supporting Jake's relatives.

Image copyright Google Image caption La Croix du Vieux Pont is in the Berny Riviere area, about 50 miles (80 km) north-east of Paris

In a statement, the school said: "We feel so honoured and privileged to have been a part of Jake's life and watch him grow into a kind, caring and thoughtful young man.

"He was a very popular little boy and had many friends.

"All staff at the school thought the world of Jake. He used to brighten any room he walked into with his gorgeous smile. He genuinely was a ray of sunshine.

"We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Jake will never be forgotten."

A lifeguard recovered Jake from the water but he died later in hospital, a spokeswoman for the local police said.

Site owner the European Camping Group said it was "deeply touched" and shocked by the "tragedy".

Tour operator Venue Holidays said: "Our hearts go out to the family concerned at this awful time."

La Croix du Vieux Pont is about 50 miles (80 km) north-east of Paris.

