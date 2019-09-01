Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in mud banks near the River Hull

A man's body has been found near the Deep aquarium in Hull.

The body was found in the mud banks adjacent to the tourist attraction, near the River Hull, on Saturday, said Humberside Police.

Emergency services and the coastguard helped to recover the body at about 13:25 BST.

Humberside Police said an investigation to try and identify the man and find out the circumstances of his death was under way.

