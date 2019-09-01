Humberside

Man's body found near the Deep aquarium in Hull

  • 1 September 2019
View of River Hull and the Deep Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found in mud banks near the River Hull

A man's body has been found near the Deep aquarium in Hull.

The body was found in the mud banks adjacent to the tourist attraction, near the River Hull, on Saturday, said Humberside Police.

Emergency services and the coastguard helped to recover the body at about 13:25 BST.

Humberside Police said an investigation to try and identify the man and find out the circumstances of his death was under way.

