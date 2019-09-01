Man's body found near the Deep aquarium in Hull
- 1 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man's body has been found near the Deep aquarium in Hull.
The body was found in the mud banks adjacent to the tourist attraction, near the River Hull, on Saturday, said Humberside Police.
Emergency services and the coastguard helped to recover the body at about 13:25 BST.
Humberside Police said an investigation to try and identify the man and find out the circumstances of his death was under way.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.