Image caption The digger is thought to have been stolen before being crashed into the McDonald's

A man has been arrested after a digger was used to try and break into a McDonald's.

Photographs show how the construction vehicle smashed a hole in the side of the fast food outlet.

A "significant amount of damage" was caused to the restaurant in Laceby near Grimsby at about 04:00 BST on Saturday 31 August, Humberside Police said.

Officers have questioned a 19-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The digger was used to try and break through a wall at the back of the business on Hilmore Road but no-one got into the building and nothing was stolen.

Image caption Suspects fled the scene in other vehicles

Image caption Police officers put cordons in place while investigating

It is thought the digger was stolen from the Aylesby area prior to the incident.

By the time police arrived the suspects had already fled the scene in a number of other vehicles.

The 19-year-old was later arrested and has now been released under investigation.

Image caption The digger was left behind when thieves fled the scene

