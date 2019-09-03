Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The boa constrictor became "wedged" between the wooden slats of the fence in Hull

A 5ft-long (1.5m) snake had to be rescued after getting stuck in a fence.

The boa constrictor had tried to slither through the wooden slats near a house on 12th Avenue, Hull when it got "wedged" on Wednesday.

It was spotted by a member of the public who contacted the RSPCA and animal collection officer Martin Whiteley managed to free it uninjured.

The charity took the snake to a local specialist and hopes its owner will come forward to claim it.

"The boa constrictor was a large snake at around 5ft long and he was quite wide," Mr Whiteley said.

"He'd tried to slither through the fence and got wedged.

"Luckily, I was able to carefully wiggle him free and he wasn't injured at all."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The snake is being cared for by a specialist until its owner can be found

Boa constrictors are non-venomous predators that kill by squeezing the life out of their prey and can reach up to 10ft (3m) in length.

