Image copyright Grimsby Borough FC Image caption Grimsby Borough chairman said the teams bus began to tilt towards a ravine

A football team was left teetering over a 45ft (13.7m) drop after their bus took a wrong turn after a match.

Grimsby Borough FC were making their way home after beating Bacup Borough in an FA Vase game on Saturday.

The coach got stuck next to a ravine after travelling up a narrow country lane in Lancashire.

The North East Lincolnshire club's chairman Mike Goddard described the situation as like the end of the Michael Caine film The Italian Job.

The bus got stuck after the driver followed directions on his sat-nav, Mr Goddard said.

"Went down this little track and managed to get ourselves stuck on a little bend tilting over probably about a 35 to 45ft drop," he said.

"Because of the soft verges on the side it began to tilt quite a bit as well. So we all departed the coach quite quick."

Image copyright Grimsby Borough FC Image caption The player walked six miles to the nearest pub to get help

Mr Goddard said a couple of the players tried to find help at a nearby farm, but nobody was home.

The team eventually walked six miles to the nearest pub singing the Proclaimers hit 500 Miles as they went.

The bus company, Sherwood Executive Travel, eventually arranged transport home and the team arrived back in Lincolnshire at 02:45 BST.

Nobody was hurt and Mr Goddard said the club did not blame the driver or the coach firm.

He added he was thinking of asking the coach company to sponsor the team's shirts.

Sherwood Executive Travel has been approached for comment.

