Image caption Nathan Worrell arriving at Grimsby Crown Court

A man accused of stirring up racial hatred by displaying neo-Nazi stickers has been convicted of race hate offences.

Nathan Worrell, 46, of Scott Close, Grimsby, had denied 11 race hate offences concerning the possession and publication of far-right material.

He was convicted of eight charges but cleared of three others at Grimsby Crown Court.

Worrell was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

During the trial, the defendant described himself as an "ethno-nationalist" and said he did not believe in "diversity or multiculturalism".

He also denied the Holocaust took place and said he had been a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

The court had heard material in Worrell's home included clothing, photographs, fridge magnets and pin badges bearing Nazi symbolism and that he had put racist stickers up on lamp posts and street furniture in Grimsby.

