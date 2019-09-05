Image copyright Google Image caption The company said it remained "committed" to Hull

A company that produces bathrooms has told unions it intends to move production from Hull to Egypt with the loss of 85 jobs.

The GMB union said Ideal Standard, based on National Avenue, was sending jobs down the "plughole".

The company said the decision to move production to existing facilities overseas was to ensure the company operated as efficiently as possible.

It has now entered into a formal 30-day consultation with staff and unions.

Dave Oglesby, GMB organiser, said: "The lack of investment in the site over recent years has had a major impact.

"This is another nail in the coffin of UK manufacturing and once again it's the north that takes the brunt.

"Ideal Standard's loyal staff have worked hard to help build the company up. Now Ideal Standard are happy to send their jobs down the plughole."

Managing director Stephen Ewer said the company understood it was difficult news for everyone involved.

He said: "This proposal is not related to the quality of work or the skilled people in our Hull manufacturing site and we will work with those affected to minimising the impact as much as possible.

"We are committed to our presence in Hull and our offices and key business functions such as customer service will remain in the city."

