Image caption Fatboy Slim first played the venue in 1984 as part of the band the Housemartins

Fatboy Slim is to play a special concert to mark the 35th anniversary of a legendary Hull music venue.

The DJ played the New Adelphi Club when he was part of The Housemartins, when the band performed one of their first ever gigs in November 1984.

Located in a terraced house on the city's De Grey Street the venue has played host to Oasis, Pulp, Radiohead and The Stone Roses.

Fatboy Slim, also known as Norman Cook, said his return would be "emotional".

"Talk about full circle," he said.

"I remember rehearsing at the Adelphi in my first band 34 years ago at the very start of my career... and now I get to go back all these years later, for a special show, head held high."

Cook played bass in the Hull-based band, which had a number of hit albums and singles in the early 1980s.

The club's founder, Paul Jackson, said he remembered Cook giving him £5 to pay for the Housemartin's use of the venue as a rehearsal space.

"He immediately struck me both as an extremely nice and smart guy but also as someone, as I had found with his close friend Paul Heaton, who would excel in whatever he turned his arm to," he said.

"He deserves great credit for his successful career to date."

Image copyright Google Image caption The venue was set up in a terrace house on Hull's De Grey Street in 1984

The New Adelphi Club's 200-person capacity will be a big change for the Brighton-based DJ, who played a tour of the UK's largest arenas earlier this year.

The concert takes place on 18 October.

Last year the club was named a Community Interest Company (CIC) with Pulp front man Jarvis Cocker and Housemartins singer Paul Heaton becoming patrons.

A CIC is a company that uses its profits for social purposes. It also allows an organisation to seek money from public funding bodies, such as the Arts Council.