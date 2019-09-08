Hundreds turn out for Cleethorpes' inaugural arts festival
Hundreds of people have turned out for a new arts festival in Cleethorpes.
The inaugural Festival of the Sky was "a massive celebration of arts and culture" in the seaside resort, North East Lincolnshire Council said.
The three day event explored themes of discovery and the environment, with installations and street performances along the seafront and promenade.
Organisers said they hoped the free festival would return.
Julia Thompson, chair of CoastNEL, which is behind the project, said: "It's an ambitious, unique and creative festival for everybody.
"We've got some fantastic sponsorship involved so we would love to see it keep going and that is certainly the aim.
"We want something that comes back every year and at the moment, all the signs are looking good."
A council spokeswoman said the event was "funded predominantly from the Coastal Communities Fund programme".
In 2017, the authority was awarded £3.8m from the scheme to help improve the town and boost tourism to the area.