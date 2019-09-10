Image copyright Getty Images Image caption To get the free bus, holidaymakers must prove they have booked accommodation in the town

Holidaymakers are being offered free bus travel to an East Yorkshire seaside resort in a bid to boost tourism outside of summer.

The bus will ferry 48 people more than 80 miles from Sheffield to Bridlington for a weekend in October.

The idea has come from businesses in Bridlington who are keen to promote the town out of season.

If successful, it is hoped the "Brid Bus" will be available from other cities and towns.

Kerry Caruthers, chief executive of Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District, said Sheffield was chosen to trial the project after research showed many people in the city wanted to visit the resort.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Businesses said the town had lots to offer outside of the summer

She said the only condition of the free bus travel was passengers had to prove they had booked accommodation in the town for two nights.

Ms Caruthers said: "We've had a fantastic response to this and already the bus is full.

"The challenge for businesses in seaside resorts is to constantly think of creative new ways to attract tourists especially out of the traditional holiday season.

"Businesses cannot just rely on summer trade. We need to make it a place that is attractive for people all year round."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.