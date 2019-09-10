Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Shaun Lyall was found dead at a house in Cleethorpes in July 2018

A man has been charged with murder after a body was discovered at a house in a seaside resort.

Shaun Lyall, 47, was found dead in Sidney Street, Cleethorpes, on 17 July last year.

Craig Whittle, 45, of Corporation Road, Grimsby was initially charged with assisting an offender but will now appear before Sheffield Crown Court in December accused of murder.

Police want to speak to a second man in connection with the death.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Police are searching for Abdi Ali in connection with Shaun Lyall's death

Humberside Police renewed an appeal for information about 29-year-old Abdi Ali.

Mr Ali, who is originally from Somalia, is believed to have links to Sheffield, London, Lancashire, South Yorkshire, Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire and Cleveland.

Mr Whittle was remanded in custody following a hearing at Grimsby Crown Court on Monday.

Humberside Police said he also faces charges of attempting to cause GBH, possessing a knife in a public place, and two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply. These were in relation to an incident in Blackpool on 13 July 2018.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.