Murder inquiry after woman's body found in Hull
- 19 September 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at a property in Hull.
The unidentified woman was found at Constable Street in the city shortly after 07:30 BST.
Humberside Police said the man was arrested at an address in Hessle and is in custody.
Det Supt Martin Smalley said inquiries were at an early stage but the force believed it to be an isolated incident.