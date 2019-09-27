Image caption The suspension bridge connects the banks of the Humber estuary, west of Hull

Higher defences could be built on the Humber Bridge walkways in a bid to reduce the number of suicide attempts.

The Humber Bridge Board has agreed to a feasibility study to consider raising the height of the parapets or installing new barriers.

It had commissioned a report to look at how other bridge operators deal with emotionally-distressed people and ruled out the use of safety nets.

The bridge spans the estuary between Hessle and Barton-upon-Humber.

A campaign supported by Hull West and Hessle MP Emma Hardy and Cleethorpes MP Martin Vickers has backed a move to increase barrier heights on the 1.4-mile (2.2 km) Grade I listed bridge.

The new defences would have to accommodate the movement of the bridge due to road traffic, wind, heat or cold, the bridge board said.

Independent external consultants are to check if any changes to the walkways would affect the bridge's operation.

Councillor Sean Chaytor, of the bridge board, said it would find out if raising the parapets was "an achievable and affordable way" of reducing suicides at the bridge.

