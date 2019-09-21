Murder charge after woman's body found in Hull
- 21 September 2019
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead in a house in Hull.
The victim, who has not yet been named, was found in the property in Constable Street at about 07:30 BST on Thursday.
Humberside Police said Mark Jewitt, 25, of Constable Street, was due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court later.
Det Ch Insp Phil Gadd thanked people who had come forward and appealed for anyone else with information to get in touch.