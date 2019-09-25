Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Ronczko was jailed for five years at Hull Crown Court

A man who assaulted a victim in the street and later threw petrol at a police station counter has been jailed.

Jacek Ronczko admitted two charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm and was convicted of affray and possession of an offensive article with intent.

He was cleared of attempted arson with intent to endanger life in May.

The 30-year-old was given two years for grievous bodily harm and three years for possession of an offensive article, to run consecutively.

He was also given one year for affray to run concurrently and ordered to serve two years on extended licence.

Hull Crown Court heard Ronczko, of May Street, Hull, had approached a man who was walking to work on 5 November 2018 and punched him from behind, knocking him to the floor and causing him serious facial injuries.

Two days later, Ronczko walked into the entrance of Clough Road police station in Hull carrying a bottle of petrol and a lighter. He threw the petrol at the front desk before being tackled to the ground by an officer.

Jurors had heard the defendant had been angry that police took no action in relation to two crimes he had reported in May 2018, including one of burglary at his home.

DC Karen Smith said after sentencing: "Ronczko walked into that office, without a thought for anyone in the area and carried out actions that put them at risk.

"I welcome the sentence given to Ronczko for these offences and hope this shows that offences against emergency workers will not be tolerated."

