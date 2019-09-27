Image caption Humberside Police was called to Charles Brady Court in Hull on the morning of 4 August

A man has pleaded not guilty to murder following the death of a man who was found seriously injured in the doorway of a sheltered housing flat.

Police found 58-year-old Andy Webb unconscious at Charles Brady Court on Diadem Grove in Hull on 4 August.

He was taken to hospital where he later died of a head injury, officers said.

Tony Barber, 34, of Littleham Close, Hull, appeared before Grimsby Crown Court earlier and was remanded in custody.

A trial date has been set for 14 January.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.