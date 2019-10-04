Image copyright Geograph/David Wright Image caption Shaw, who is married but has no children, was led away in handcuffs from the dock at Hull Crown Court

A former teacher has been jailed for spanking a pupil on the bottom with a shoe for his own sexual gratification.

Kevin Shaw, 55, gave the boy a choice of 10 blows through his clothes or five on his bare behind.

The retired teacher denied indecent assault but was found guilty and jailed for 15 months at Hull Crown Court.

A judge said his actions in the 1990s incident had "absolutely nothing to do with discipline" and instead he wanted to see the boy's genitals.

Judge John Thackray QC told him: "You used the cloak of discipline to hide your sexual interest in the victim."

The court heard how Shaw took the boy into a store room after he misbehaved in class.

Shaw told him he had a choice, he would either tell his parents or spank him with a shoe.

Judge Thackray said he had no doubt the whole incident was a planned pretence and told Shaw "all this was for your sexual gratification" and to "satisfy your perverted desires".

The court heard how the boy had lived with shame and although he remembered the physical pain, "the humiliation and the indignity was even worse".

In a personal statement read to the court, he described how he felt "powerless at the time" and still had flashbacks to the incident more than 20 years later.

The court heard how Shaw, of Perth Street West, Hull, had done something similar with another teenager and sexually propositioned a third but these did not result in criminal charges.

Speaking after the case, Det Con Shaun Chambers said: "Kevin Shaw will now have time to consider his actions and this should also serve as a reminder to all those who have committed similar offences in the past that time is no barrier to justice."

