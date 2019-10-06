Ellie Benstead, 14, missing after visiting Hull fair
- 6 October 2019
A 14-year-old girl has gone missing after visiting the Hull Fair.
Ellie Benstead was last heard from at 16:30 BST at the city's Paragon Station.
Humberside Police said she had not been home since the event and officers were concerned for her safety.
She is described as medium build with shoulder-length brown hair and was wearing a 21 Pilots hoodie with black leggings and white converse trainers.