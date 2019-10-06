Image copyright Sean Ashton Image caption Sean Ashton (centre, back) said he was massively out of his comfort zone

A man who completed 10 parkruns in one day to raise money for the Parkinson's UK charity said the effort was "brutal" but allowed him to exceed his target.

Sean Ashton from Barrow-upon-Humber decided to raise funds for the charity because his father has Parkinson's disease.

Starting 07:00 BST on Saturday, Mr Ashton and four other core runners finished the 10 runs of 5km by 21:00.

An online fundraising target of £1,000 was exceeded on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Ashton said he came up with the idea after talking to friends at Barton and District Athletics Club, where he is a runner.

He said: "I run half marathons so the 31 miles of the combined park runs was massively out of my comfort zone.

"By the time we got to Scunthorpe I'd run more than I'd ever run before.

"I knew we had to do another five runs after that one and it was not getting any easier.

"The last three were brutal; the last one at Humber Bridge Country Park was run with a head torch."

Mr Ashton added: "We've still got the cash we collected to count as well.

"At Gainsborough we got £55 from the 40 people who waited for us. Someone had make cakes and sold them for our cause."

Mr Ashton and his friends covered routes at Cleethorpes, Market Rasen racecourse, Gainsborough, Normanby Hall near Scunthorpe, Central Park, Scunthorpe, Goole, Beverley, East Park, Hull, Peter Pan parkrun and Humber Bridge Country Park.

