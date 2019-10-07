Image copyright Neil Holmes Photography Image caption The exhibition in Hull features a six metre square reproduction of Michelangelo's The Last Judgement

More than 50 reproductions of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel works have been installed at Hull Minster as part of a touring exhibition.

Michelangelo - A Different View features the Florentine master's work displayed on fabric at ground level.

Its creators said the exhibition offers "an otherwise impossible close-up view" of the artist's brushwork.

It is also the first time the frescos have been displayed in a religious setting outside the Vatican.

Image copyright Neil Holmes Photography Image caption More than 50 reproductions of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel works are displayed on fabric panels

The free ticketed exhibition, which is one of only two UK dates, features famous works, including "Creation of Adam" and a six metres square reproduction of "The Last Judgement".

Organisers said it offered visitors the chance to admire the artwork without having to look some 22 metres above their heads.

Bishop Frank White, interim Minister of Hull Minster, said it would be "an unmissable experience".

"We already have more than 8,000 people who have booked to attend."

"It's a very great privilege for Hull Minster to host an exhibition of such celebrated artwork, which can usually only be viewed in Rome," he added.

Image copyright Neil Holmes Photography Image caption Its creators said they had taken the artwork "down from the ceiling" in a bid to make it more accessible

The free exhibition, which opens on Tuesday, was previously held in Winchester.

Michelangelo

Image copyright E4Y

In 1508 Pope Julius II commissioned sculptor and painter Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni to paint the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel

The artist spent four years on scaffolding under the vaulted ceiling creating the Renaissance masterpiece

The artwork is peopled with more than 300 characters from the Bible

It was completed in 1512 and is now seen by four million visitors each year

