Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Jamie Furnell was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison

A man who bit a chunk out of a man's cheek in an "appalling unprovoked" attack has been jailed for more than 10 years.

A woman was also head-butted during the incident at a takeaway on Pasture Street in Grimsby in June.

Jamie Furnell, 26, of Hildyard Street, was found guilty of assault to cause grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault to cause actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court.

Det Sgt Tom Kelly, from Humberside Police, said: "These appalling unprovoked assaults were inflicted upon two innocent people.

"A man suffered from a bite wound to his face which removed a large chunk of his skin, leaving him scarred for life and worried about going out for fear of people staring at him."

The woman's "memories of that night will stay with her for the rest of her life", he added.

"Not only have both victims suffered physical injuries, but long lasting psychological damage as well," he said.

Furnell was sentenced him to 10 years and eight months in prison.

