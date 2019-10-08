Image caption The Airmaxx 360 ride at Hull Fair has been closed after a woman fell on Monday evening

The father of a teenage boy who was injured after a woman was catapulted from a fairground ride said he was "terrified" by his son's ordeal.

Ben Corran, 16, was struck by the 21-year-old woman as she fell from the Airmaxx 360 ride at Hull Fair at about 19:30 BST on Monday.

She was treated in hospital for serious injuries to her face, abdomen and leg.

Ben's father, Chris Corran, vowed not to return to the fair and has called for increased safety at the event.

Image caption Ben Corran said his abdomen was "crushed by the safety bar" during the incident

The 16-year-old was on the nearby Sizzler ride when the woman "flew through the air" and hit his restraint, he said.

"All of a sudden I felt someone hit me and I just blacked out after that," said the teenager.

"They stopped the ride and I was shouting 'get me out, get me out'. I was in that much pain with my stomach, it was a big shock for me.

"There was blood all over my nose. I got a bump on my head and my abdomen was crushed by the safety bar."

Image caption Chris Corran: "Make Hull Fair safe"

Mr Corran said: "I was terrified... gobsmacked. How can that happen to my lad?

"Luckily the girl is still alive, but it shouldn't have happened.

"You go to a fair to have fun not to end up in hospital."

Image copyright @steff_finch_93 Image caption Police said an investigation had started

Mr Corran said he was considering legal action against the ride's operator and wanted "to see more emphasis on safety".

"My kids aren't going to Hull Fair ever again.

"We shouldn't be letting our kids on these rides unless there's a certificate to show - in plain sight for people to see - that the ride is safe. Make Hull Fair safe."

Both rides have been closed while an investigation is carried out "to establish what happened", Humberside Police say.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it was aware of the incident and was liaising with the police.

Hull City Council said it was fully cooperating with HSE's inquiry, while the Showman's Guild said it would issue a statement once the investigation concluded.

