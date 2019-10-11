Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was at a bus stop opposite Greenwich Avenue when he was abducted

A teenage boy was snatched from a bus stop, bundled into a car before being beaten and left in a street in Hull.

The 14-year-old was at a bus stop opposite Greenwich Avenue on Wednesday evening when a Volkswagen Golf pulled up and the boy was forced in.

The boy was driven a short distance, attacked and then released.

Humberside Police said two men in the car were known to the boy. A 60-year-old man and a 26-year-old man have been arrested.

After being released the boy knocked on doors and tried to flag down a car before making his way to Waverley Road where he was helped by a woman.

A police spokesman said the teenager was left shaken but not seriously injured in the incident, which happened on the Longhill estate.

Det Insp Rich Osgerby, said he believed it was a targeted attack and there was no risk to the wider public.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.