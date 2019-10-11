Image copyright Google

A lorry driver died when a metal structure fell on him as it was being manoeuvred by a crane.

The man had stopped on a slip road of the M62 near Howden Spur in East Yorkshire on Thursday to secure the load which had come loose.

A crane was brought in to help position the large metal structure, but the load became detached and fell on the driver.

Humberside Police said they would be working with Health and Safety Executive to investigate.

Police said the driver's family had been informed and were being supported by officers.