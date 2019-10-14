Image caption Ahmad Mohammed was seen brandishing a meat cleaver inside Santander

A man who set fire to a bank in Hull leaving part of the city centre "in lockdown" has been given an indefinite hospital order.

Ahmad Mohammed was seen brandishing a meat cleaver inside Santander on King Edward Street before starting the blaze on 11 September 2018.

He also entered Barclays Bank where he splashed petrol before being chased to the railway station by officers.

At Hull Crown Court, a judge described it as "a severe case of schizophrenia".

During sentencing, Judge Paul Watson said the 25-year-old, of Innsworth Garth, Hull, was suffering because of "his time and pressures" in Syria.

"It has had a mental impact," he said.

Image caption Mohammed ran across the street to Barclays Bank where he splashed petrol inside the building

In court, a doctor appeared by videolink confirming Mohammed had "paranoia psychosis".

The Syrian national, who was not present in court, was charged with attempted robbery, arson with intent to endanger life and affray.

He was also charged with applying a corrosive or destructive or explosive substance with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or disable or to do grievous bodily harm, and three counts of having an article with a blade or point.

During a three-day trial last month, a jury found he was unfit to plea.

At the time of the incident, parts of King Edward Street was cordoned off by police.

BBC employee Sarah Akerman had said there was "a complete lockdown" of the area.

Police had said three people suffered minor injuries including Mohammed.

Image caption Mohammed was chased by police officers and carried out of Hull train station on a stretcher

