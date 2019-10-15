Image caption The disused bridge over the River Hull is in the Wincolmlee are of the city

A Banksy mural is being removed from a disused bridge which it is set to be demolished.

The artwork, which appeared on the Scott Street bridge over the River Hull in January 2018, was taken down by specialists to preserve it.

It will be restored and put on display later, Hull City Council said.

The authority said removal was necessary due to the deterioration of the bridge, which will be dismantled to keep passing river traffic safe.

Image caption The artwork appeared in January 2018

The artwork, which shows a child waving a wooden sword with a pencil attached to the end and the text "draw the raised bridge", had been covered under a protective screen.

BBC reporter David Harrison tweeted from the bridge: "The rain running down between bridge and protective glass over the past two years looks like it has caused a fair amount of damage."

Councillor Daren Hale said the authority had kept the bridge in place for "as long as practically possible" but dismantling it was "the only way to keep river traffic safe".

"We look forward to having [the artwork] back for public viewing as soon as practically possible."

Image caption BBC journalist David Harrison said: "The piece doesn't look in good condition"

The Grade II-listed bridge was closed to vehicles in 1995 and has been permanently raised since 2007.

As a listed structure the removal works have been carried out in consultation with Historic England, said the council.

