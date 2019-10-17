Image copyright Hodson Architects/YMCA Humber Image caption An artist's impression of how the proposed hostel will look

Plans have been approved for an £8 million YMCA hostel.

The building on Freeman Street in Grimsby will have 74 bedrooms, conference and exhibition rooms, a cafe and gym.

The site will replace the centre in the town's Peaks Lane, with 50 members of staff transferring to the new building.

The YMCA's other 26-bed facility on the other side of Riby Square will remain open under the plans.

YMCA Chief Executive Debbie Cooke said: "YMCA Humber has a proud history, with a Christian ethos embedded in all we stand for," she said.

"This ambitious plan is about the YMCA stepping up as a community leader to provide aspirational accommodation and opportunity for our residents and the local community.

The building will be developed on the site of the former House of Holland store.

It is part of a larger redevelopment of the Freeman Street area.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.