Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Libby Squire's body was found in the Humber estuary on 20 March

A man has been charged with the rape and murder of student Libby Squire.

The 21-year-old disappeared after a night out in Hull on 1 February and her body was found in the Humber estuary almost seven weeks later.

Pawel Relowicz, 25, of Raglan Street, Hull, is due to appear before Hull Magistrates' Court on 30 October.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the charges came after a "lengthy and complex investigation" by Humberside Police.

Mr Relowicz was questioned by detectives investigating Ms Squire's disappearance earlier in the year but no charges were brought.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Gerry Wareham said Ms Squire's family had been informed of the development.

"This decision was made following a careful review of all the evidence presented to us by Humberside Police as a result of their lengthy and complex investigation," he said.

"Criminal proceedings against Mr Relowicz are now active and he has a right to a fair trial."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Pawel Relowicz had been questioned by detectives earlier in the investigation

Ms Squire, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was last seen alive just after midnight on 1 February at the junction of Beverley Road and Haworth Street in Hull, near to her student house.

Her body was discovered in the Humber estuary, close to Spurn Point, on 20 March following extensive searches involving hundreds of police officers, specialist divers, dog handlers and member of the public.

It was released to her family at the end of August.

Hundreds of people attended the University of Hull philosophy student's funeral on 3 October.

The university's vice-chancellor Prof Susan Lea said: "My thoughts, and those of my colleagues and our students, are with Libby's family and friends at this time.

"Libby was and always will be part of our community, which is strong and supportive, and we will continue to support our colleagues and students over the forthcoming months."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.