A street which was blockaded with household bins by residents protesting about speeding vehicles is to get traffic calming measures.

Brereton Avenue in Cleethorpes has been the scene of nearly 30 crashes in the past year.

North East Lincolnshire Council said it had "listened to residents' concerns" and would install speed-reducing humps.

The council said there had been 42 casualties since September 2018.

Image caption Earlier this month Terry Roberts blocked part of the street with bins to stop cars

The council has installed speed-activated signs and new road markings on and near Brereton Avenue to reinforce the existing 20mph zone, and is currently adding speed humps.

The work follows an investigation into the high number of collisions on the road.

Councillor Stewart Swinburn said it was an "emotive issue" for residents.

