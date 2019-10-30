Image copyright Squire Family Image caption The University of Hull philosophy student was last seen sitting on a bench on Beverley Road, Hull, on 1 February

A man has appeared in court charged with the rape and murder of student Libby Squire.

The 21-year-old disappeared on 1 February after a night out in Hull and her body was found in the Humber estuary almost seven weeks later.

Polish national Pawel Relowicz, 25, was remanded into custody when he appeared before the city's magistrates earlier.

He did not enter any pleas during the hearing and is due to appear at Hull Crown Court on Thursday.

The allegations are Ms Squire was raped between 31 January and 1 February and killed on 1 February, the court was told.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Pawel Relowicz is charged with murder and rape

The body of Ms Squire, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was discovered in the Humber estuary following extensive searches involving hundreds of police officers and members of the public.

