Image copyright Squire Family Image caption The University of Hull philosophy student disappeared after a night out in Hull

A man has appeared at a court accused of the rape and murder of University of Hull student Libby Squire.

The 21-year-old disappeared on 1 February after a night out in Hull and her body was found in the Humber estuary almost seven weeks later.

Polish national Pawel Relowicz, 25, was remanded in custody when he appeared at Hull Crown Court. He did not enter any pleas during the hearing.

He appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court by video-link on Wednesday.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Pawel Relowicz is charged with murder and rape

The body of Ms Squire, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was discovered in the Humber estuary following extensive searches involving hundreds of police officers and members of the public.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.