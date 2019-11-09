Murder arrest after man found dead in Hull
- 9 November 2019
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Hull.
His body was discovered at an address on Dodthorpe shortly before 01:00 GMT, Humberside Police said.
Detectives said they believed it was "an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public" and the woman remained in custody.
The man's family has been informed and is being supported by officers, the force said.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.