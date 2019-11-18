Image caption The force received its first ever "good" rating by the police watchdog in May

Humberside Police officers are now the happiest in England and Wales, according to a new survey.

The force recorded a figure of 35% for "low personal morale", compared with 84.5% in 2015.

It also had the highest marks in the report for the number of personnel who would recommend working there.

Chief Constable Lee Freeman described the figures as "extraordinary" and said it showed the force was "on the right track".

The findings are from the annual Police Federation survey into officers' opinions of their jobs. Its report said the the average figure for "low morale" was 57% across 40 forces.

In May the force was given its first ever "good" rating by by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

'Levels of respect'

Mr Freeman said improved staff morale benefited frontline policing.

He said officers who were actively out on patrol were "more likely to treat the public with the levels of respect and give them the service we want them to do, if they feel they are getting that from people like myself at the top of the organisation".

Police morale : The view from the beat

Sgt Matthew Jarvis, who has served as an officer for 17 years, said he thought the improvement in morale was down to the force going "back to basics".

"We've gone back to a sort of community policing... we've gone back to CID and response teams," he said.

"I think for me personally you find a niche and you find a particular role within that you enjoy and maybe a role you're good at and you feel comfortable doing.

"So hopefully, you come into work with a smile on your face every day, and you come in knowing what your job is and knowing what's expected of you."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.