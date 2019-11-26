Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Jonathan Garner was convicted of killing his girlfriend's daughter in February 2014

A 26-year-old Hull man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend's 23-month-old daughter.

Jonathan Garner was convicted by jury at Sheffield Crown Court of murdering Mia Gregson at her home in the Gypsyville area of Hull.

Mia's mother, Samantha Gregson, also 26, was found guilty of causing or allowing her daughter's death.

The toddler died on 13 February 2014 after being taken to hospital from home.

The court heard she had been smothered.

More Yorkshire stories

Gregson, of Melling Close, Chesterfield, sobbed in the dock as the verdicts were read out while Garner stared at the ceiling.

During an eight-week trial jurors were told neighbours often heard Garner shouting and threatening the crying toddler as soon as they moved into the Dorset Street terrace.

Neighbours even called police because of "hideous" yelling three weeks before Mia died, but when officers arrived they found Mia asleep and accepted Garner's explanation that he was shouting at the dog.

Prosecutor Robert Smith QC said Ms Gregson "must have witnessed" Garner's behaviour and threats to her daughter but "did nothing about it".

"[Gregson] took no action to protect her daughter from what must have been an obvious risk," he said.

Det Supt Matt Baldwin, of Humberside Police, welcome the convictions of Gregson and Garner, who both consistently denied any involvement in the death.

"Sadly it does not bring Mia back," he said.

"The abuse this little girl endured by those who were supposed to be caring for her is very upsetting to contemplate.

"Mia suffered tragically at Garner's hands, while Gregson allowed weeks of neglect and abuse to go on against her daughter, leading ultimately to her tragic death."

Both will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.