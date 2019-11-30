Image caption Sgt Matt Hemingway is not interested in "why or how this bike was removed"

A motorbike ridden by a man who died in a crash is being sought by police after it was moved from the scene.

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash with a car on Hall Road, Hull, at about 18:40 GMT on Friday, said Humberside Police.

The motorbike, which was moved before police got there, is vital to the investigation, police added.

Sgt Matt Hemingway said: "I just want it to be handed in so that we can fully investigate the collision.

"I am not interested in why or how this bike was removed from the scene," he added.

More news from Yorkshire

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.