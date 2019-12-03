Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Michael Laverick was 16 when he first committed the crimes

A "dangerous" teenage rapist who subjected two girls to a string of sex offences has been jailed for 16 years.

Michael Laverick, 19, was convicted of 10 charges including rape, attempted rape and sexual assault following a trial at Hull Crown Court in October.

In March, Beverley Magistrates Court heard he was aged 16 when he first committed the crimes in East Yorkshire.

His sentence also includes a three-and-a-half-year extended parole period, which he must serve on licence.

Humberside Police said Laverick, of Denison Road, Pocklington, was "coercive and sinister" and had displayed "a serious level of violent and sexualised offending", which had affected the children's "mental health in the long term".

"Not only did Laverick physically and sexually offend against children, he then attempted to intimidate his victims by threatening to cause serious harm," said Det Sgt Stuart Fox.

"He told them that they wouldn't be believed and it was their fault it had happened in the first place.

"Laverick is a dangerous offender and he has received a substantial sentence which should protect the public for a significant period of time, especially those most vulnerable."

The 19-year-old was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court on Monday.

The charges