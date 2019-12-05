Image copyright Royal Navy Image caption The blazing cargo ship was off the French coast in the Bay of Biscay

Two Royal Navy sailors will receive bravery awards for their part in rescuing the crew of a burning ship.

Able Seaman Alex Harvey, from Hull, and Leading Seaman David Groves, from Taunton, used a dinghy to bring the 27 crew of a cargo boat to safety.

They were serving aboard HMS Argyll in March when they saw the boat 150 miles (240 km) off the French coast in the Bay of Biscay.

The pair will receive their awards at Buckingham Palace later in the year.

Mr Harvey will receive the Queen's Commendation for Bravery and Mr Groves was awarded the Queen's Gallantry Medal.

The navy frigate was returning to the UK from a nine-month deployment when it received the distress call from the 28,000 tonne vessel.

The two seamen sped towards the stricken ship in a small boat.

Image copyright Royal Navy Image caption The Royal Navy dinghy pushed the lifeboat to safety

"We're trying to point at the burning vessel," said Mr Harvey.

"Trying to get there as quickly as possible and as smooth as possible. But, with a swell and with it being pitch black one minute you are seeing the boat then massive wave comes and you see nothing but black."

The crew had taken a lifeboat and Mr Harvey and his colleague pushed the boat towards the Royal Navy ship.

Nobody was seriously injured.

Image caption Able Seaman Alex Harvey said he was "just doing another job"

Mr Harvey said he was surprised at the recognition.

"At the end of the day I just thought I was just doing another job," he said.

