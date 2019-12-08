Image caption The collision happened in Scartho Road, Grimsby just before midnight on Saturday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a pedestrian by dangerous driving in Grimsby.

Police were called after a man was found injured on Scartho Road St Martin's, just before midnight on Saturday. He died in hospital.

Humberside Police said officers believed he was struck by a red Ford Focus and appealed for dashcam footage.

A 31-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.