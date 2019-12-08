Dangerous driving arrest after death of Grimsby pedestrian
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a pedestrian by dangerous driving in Grimsby.
Police were called after a man was found injured on Scartho Road St Martin's, just before midnight on Saturday. He died in hospital.
Humberside Police said officers believed he was struck by a red Ford Focus and appealed for dashcam footage.
A 31-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
