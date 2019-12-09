Dangerous driving charge after Grimsby pedestrian death
A man has been charged with causing the death of a pedestrian by dangerous driving in Grimsby.
Mark Batty, 41, from Grimsby, was found seriously injured on Scartho Road just before midnight on Saturday. He died later in hospital.
Anton Watson, 31, from Bowers Avenue, Grimsby, is also charged with five other offences including failing to stop and failing to report an accident.
He is due to appear before the town's magistrates later.
Read more stories from across North East Lincolnshire
The charges
- Causing death by dangerous driving
- Failing to stop
- Failing to report an accident
- Failing to provide a specimen for analysis
- Driving while disqualified
- Driving without the correct insurance
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.