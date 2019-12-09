Image caption The collision happened in Scartho Road, Grimsby just before midnight on Saturday

A man has been charged with causing the death of a pedestrian by dangerous driving in Grimsby.

Mark Batty, 41, from Grimsby, was found seriously injured on Scartho Road just before midnight on Saturday. He died later in hospital.

Anton Watson, 31, from Bowers Avenue, Grimsby, is also charged with five other offences including failing to stop and failing to report an accident.

He is due to appear before the town's magistrates later.

The charges

Causing death by dangerous driving

Failing to stop

Failing to report an accident

Failing to provide a specimen for analysis

Driving while disqualified

Driving without the correct insurance

