'Bucketful of drugs' found in Hessle house
- 14 December 2019
A bucketful of drugs has been found in a house by police who raided a property in East Yorkshire.
Officers went to the house in Danes Drive, Hessle, after a tip off on Friday.
Humberside Police said the bucket filled with bags of cannabis was found inside the property.
A 64-year-old man was stopped from leaving the property and arrested. Detectives also found a quantity of cash inside the house.
