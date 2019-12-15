Image caption The man was shot by armed officers on Hessle Road

A man is in a critical condition after being shot in the street by armed police.

Officers were called to reports of a man "believed to be in possession of a firearm" in Hessle Road in Hull in the early hours of Sunday.

The man was shot by officers and taken from the scene for treatment at an unnamed hospital.

Humberside Police said no-one else sustained injuries and a cordon remains in place.

Image caption Forensic officers are working at the scene of the shooting

In a statement the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: "We were notified by Humberside Police about a police shooting in Hull in the early hours of this morning.

"We understand a man was shot by police and is in hospital being treated for serious injuries.

"We have attended the scene at Hessle Road and the police post-incident procedure.

"We are carrying out an assessment to determine whether the IOPC needs to be involved in any investigation."

