Image caption The road was closed for a number of hours as forensic officers searched the scene

The police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man was shot by armed officers in a street.

A 35-year-old man was seriously injured in the shooting in Hessle Road, Hull, in the early hours of Sunday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was gathering evidence.

Humberside Police said a firearms unit attended the scene after reports of a man "believed to be in possession of a firearm".

The injured man remains in hospital in a "critical but stable condition", the force said.

Wayne Bell, who watched the aftermath of the shooting from his flat window, said: "I heard a load of commotion and that and then I heard a two like big bangs.

"Then our lass shouted to me 'Quick come down, somebody is getting shot'."

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Anderson said he did not believe the shooting had any connections to terrorism.

Image caption The shooting happened on Hessle Road in the early hours of Sunday morning

Dave Ford, from the IOPC, said: "We attended the scene and the police post-incident procedures on Sunday and have today confirmed that this will be independently investigated.

"The investigation is at an early stage but we can confirm that we are securing footage of the incident and we will be independently reviewing this over the coming days.

"We will also gather accounts from all police officers and staff directly involved as part of our evidence gathering.

"Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this incident."

